

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics (GD) Tuesday said it received a $714 million delivery order from the U.S. Army for General Dynamics Land Systems to upgrade an additional 174 M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks to the state-of-the-art M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 configuration.



This brings the total of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks ordered by the Army in 2018 to 274.



The M1A2 SEPv3 configuration features technological advancements in communications, reliability, sustainment and fuel efficiency, plus upgraded armor.



'We're proud to help the Army provide world-class combat capability to Armored Brigade Combat Teams,' says Don Kotchman, Vice President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems U.S. Market. 'This delivery order, along with our previous orders, means our production line will be rolling at a steady rate through 2021.'



Work on this delivery order will be performed at Land Systems locations in Scranton, Pa., and Tallahassee, Fla., and at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio, the only operational tank plant in the country.



