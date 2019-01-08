

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is up slightly against all of its major rivals Tuesday afternoon. While hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China have been driving equities higher, concerns over the continued partial government shutdown have left traders feeling cautious.



Later tonight, President Trump is scheduled to deliver a national address on what his administration has described as a 'crisis' on the southern border.



Trump has made numerous attempts to draw public attention to problems caused by illegal immigrants amid an impasse over funding for his controversial border wall.



The president has recently suggested he could bypass Congress and obtain funding for the wall by declaring the situation on the border a national emergency.



The dollar has risen to around $1.1440 against the Euro Tuesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.1484.



Eurozone's economic sentiment decreased more-than-expected in December to its lowest level since the start of 2017, survey data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The economic sentiment index dropped to 107.3 from 109.5 in November. Economists had predicted a score of 108.2.



Germany's industrial production unexpectedly decreased for a third straight month in November, amid a sharp fall in consumer goods and energy output, worsening fears of a technical recession in the biggest euro area economy.



Overall industrial production fell a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent from October, when it decreased 0.8 percent, revised from 0.5 percent, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Economists had expected a 0.3 percent increase. The latest decline was the biggest since a 2.3 percent slump in July.



France's merchandise trade deficit widened sharply in November and was worse than economists' forecast, preliminary figures from the French Customs showed on Tuesday. The visible trade deficit rose to EUR 5.1 billion from EUR 4.1 billion in October. Economists had expected a shortfall of EUR 4.9 billion for November. A year ago, the deficit was EUR 5.96 billion.



The buck slipped to an early low of $1.2797 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since climbed to around $1.2710.



UK house price inflation accelerated in December after slowing in the previous month, though house price growth for 2018 remain thin, survey data from the Lloyds Bank unit Halifax showed on Tuesday. House price rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in the three months to December, which was faster than the 0.3 percent growth in the three months to November. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.



The greenback rose to an early high of Y109.087 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday, but has since eased back to around Y108.650.



Japan's consumer confidence weakened for a third consecutive month in December, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday. The consumer confidence index for households with two or more persons fell to a seasonally adjusted 42.7 from 42.9 in November. Economists had forecast a score of 42.8 for December.



