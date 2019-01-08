Loretta Gallagher Supports Students Pursuing a Post-Secondary Education

Loretta Gallagher Believes that Obtaining a Post-secondary Education Cultivates Personal Growth and is a Platform for Professional Development; An Academic Environment Inspires Creativity and Prepares Individuals for Their Future Career Path

WAYNE, NEW JERSEY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / Loretta Gallagher, Founder of Gallagher Associates LLC, is excited to announce two academic scholarships valued at $500 (CAN/USD) for individuals pursuing a post-secondary degree in business, finance, economics, or educational studies. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a first, second, or third-year program at an accredited University or College in the United States or Canada.

To apply, applicants are required to submit an online registration form alongside a detailed essay between 400 and 600 words in length, outlining why they choose their area of study and how they plan to make a significant difference in their field following graduation. A competitive application will demonstrate a passion for his or her area of discipline and how they could potentially engage with their community.

Applicants must be Canadian or American citizens, or permanent residents in the United States or Canada. Similarly, all candidates are required to submit proof of academic enrolment to their current or intended program of study, alongside all required documentation.

To learn more about the Loretta Gallagher Scholarship Program and to fill out an application please visit, https://lorettagallagherscholarships.com/

About Gallagher Associates, LLC

Founded in 1993, Gallagher Associates, LLC is an IT company based out of New Jersey that specializes in the implementation of electronic medical record (EMR) systems. A fully integrated and high functioning EMR is a multi-phase process that is designed to improve communication, office management, and various aspects of patient care.

Having overcome adversity, Loretta Gallagher challenged social expectations by single-handedly building her business from the ground up. An experienced entrepreneur, Loretta understands the importance of dedication and perseverance, claiming both are instrumental to personal growth. She believes that 'the key to success is hard work' and encourages students to make valuable use of their time by obtaining a post-secondary education.

For more information, please contact:

Loretta Gallagher

Founder of Gallagher Associates, LLC

apply@lorettagallagherscholarships.com

http://gallagher-associate.com/

SOURCE: Loretta Gallagher

