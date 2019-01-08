

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release November numbers for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Building approvals are tipped to fall 0.3 percent on month and 24.8 percent on year after falling 1.5 percent on month and 13.4 percent on year in October.



Australia also will see December results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in November, the index score was 55.1.



Japan will provide November figures for labor cash earnings, with forecasts suggesting a gain of 1.2 percent on year following the 1.5 percent increase in October. Real cash earnings are predicted to add an annual 0.4 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will see January numbers for the commodity price index from ANZ; in December, the index dipped 0.6 percent.



