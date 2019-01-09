

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook received his biggest-ever annual bonus for fiscal 2018 after the company posted record revenue and profit.



The company disclosed in a regulatory filings that Cook received a $12 million bonus for the year ended September 29. He also got a $3 million salary and shares worth $121 million from his 10-year stock award, bringing his total haul to $136 million, along with perks of about $682,000. The bonus was linked to revenue and operating income targets, both of which rose 16 percent from a year earlier.



Tim Cook received a total compensation of $15.68 million in 2018 compared to the $12.83 million he received in 2017.



Last week, Apple disclosed lower-than-anticipated demand for iPhones in China and elsewhere, and cut its revenue forecast for the first time in almost two decades.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX