LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan 9, 2019 - Trillium Secure, Inc. (Trillium) has appointed Mahbubul Alam as Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Engineering. This move further deepensTrillium's experienced management team while the company launches an end-to-end trusted and secured data services platform for vehicles. Alam's expertise in platform as a service offerings and over-the-air update technology for connected vehicles is a perfect fit for driving Trillium's recently launched Trusted Mobility Platform and Services."Mahbubul's dual strengths to clearly define branding while taking a no-nonsense approach to developing PaaS and SaaS solutions are a great addition to the Trillium team," said David Uze, CEO and founder of Trillium. "His leadership and vision are integral to our significant CES 2019 efforts and will be part of Trillium's long-term mission of making connected cars safe."Alam's previous experiences as chief technology officer and chief marketing officer of Movimento, an Aptiv company, as well as more than 14 years as Cisco's Head of Internet-of-Things and Machine-to-Machine Platform, ideally position him to have an immense impact on Trillium's mission."It's an honor to join Trillium's great team and contribute to creating transformative technologies at a critical juncture in the transportation industry's history," said Mahbubul Alam, new CMO and SVP of Global Engineering. "I'm excited to accelerate our innovative technologies to further strengthen Trillium's award-winning trusted mobility services."About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure makes connected and autonomous vehicles safe and keeps personal information private through its Trusted Mobility Platform and Services powered by blockchain and AI. By establishing data integrity, Trillium facilitates a marketplace for trusted data, applications and services, in addition to positioning customers for compliance with privacy regulations and protecting them from cyber-threats. Trillium accelerates innovation and monetization for OEMs, insurance and mobility-as-a-service providers. For more information visit www.trilliumsecure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.