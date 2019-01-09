

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart has launched an online platform for the sale of medical cannabis products, a month after it received a license from Health Canada to sell the products online.



The company said Tuesday that medical cannabis patients will now have access to a number of products from Canadian licensed producers, shipped directly to their doorstep. Initially, the company can only sell medical cannabis to patients in Ontario.



In addition, Shoppers Drug Mart will provide support for patients through its newly created Shoppers Cannabis Care Centre - a virtual team of professionals who can provide counselling and support for patients. Under current regulations, pharmacists cannot dispense medical cannabis from a pharmacy.



'As trusted medication experts, pharmacists have an important role to play in the safe and informed use of medical cannabis. Today's announcement is a leap forward for those looking for professional oversight and trusted support in this area,' said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart.



During the initial launch, patients in Ontario can submit their medical document, which is similar to a prescription, to a local Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy to process the information.



Specialized advisors from the Shoppers Cannabis Care Centre will then contact patients, review their medical history and any contraindications based on current medications, and provide support with online registration and strain selection.



Shoppers Drug Mart said that education for pharmacists is supported by Shoppers Drug Mart Medical Advisory Board, a panel of independent medical experts who provide guidance and advice on new clinical evidence and have developed clinical algorithms to help the company's Cannabis Care advisors select the correct strain based on the prescriber's recommendation.



In December 2018, Shopper Drug Mart obtained a license from Health Canada to sell medical cannabis products and accessories such as vaporizers and oil infusers, online.



As the company does not produce its own cannabis, it has signed supply and quality agreements with ten licensed producers and will also provide products and medical accessories. The brands the company currently carries include Aphria, Aurora, CanniMed, MedReleaf, Tilray and WeedMD, among others.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX