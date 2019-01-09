Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition Model



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 9, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced today that it will showcase the world premiere of the Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Auto Show, open to the public February 7-18.(1)The original Mazda MX-5 debuted at the Chicago Motor Show in 1989 and the nameplate celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The iconic model has become a symbol of Mazda's car-making philosophy and tireless pursuit of driving pleasure. The 30th-anniversary special edition was created as an expression of appreciation for the customers all over the world who have supported the success of the model over the last 30 years.Now and into the future, Mazda remains committed to the idea behind the original Mazda MX-5 in 1989: a car that makes everyone happy.(1) Press days are February 7-8.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.