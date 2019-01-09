GBI Appoints Cengiz Oztelcan as New CEO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In anticipation of corporate plans to consolidate present gains and spread their organizational footprint further, GBI announced the appointment of Cengiz Oztelcan as their new CEO. The latest move comes in line with the company's strategy to expand its reach across the Middle East in 2019.

Oztelcan has an extensive background in understanding complex business and customer needs. He has over 23 years of experience during which he has held senior management roles in sales, marketing, strategic business and corporate development areas in the telecommunications and IT industry. He also has been involved in building and managing large diverse organizations as well as growing a technology start up to a global level, thus bringing significant experience to his role at GBI.

Commenting on the appointment, Abdulla Al Rwaili, Executive Director and Managing Director of GBI said: "We are delighted to announce that Cengiz has joined GBI as our new CEO. Under Cengiz's leadership, we are convinced that the business will continue to grow, and GBI will become a prominent player in the global telecommunications industry."

An expansion of its market capabilities will add to the company portfolio and proven international track record, which includes GBI's flourishing multi-region operations.

"He will provide strategic vision and operational excellence to keep GBI and our customers ahead of today's rapid pace of change and will ensure we remain at the forefront of tomorrow's connected world," he concluded.

Cengiz Oztelcan, newly-appointed CEO of GBI, added: "I'm very excited by the opportunity to join a growing and dynamic company that carries great potential. I am confident that with the tremendous support of our shareholders and the quality of the entire GBI team, we will continue to innovate and delight our customers, partners and suppliers. GBI is in a very unique position to shape the industry and deliver end to end high quality solutions to our customers. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the GBI team at this exciting time."

Oztelcan's appointment carries significant regional impact due to GBI's role in advancing interconnected bandwidth and capacity usage across the Middle East. GBI operates a multilayer, carrier-neutral network that supplies network infrastructure to a rapidly growing portfolio of telecom operators, internet service providers and governments and enterprises. His experience in strategic business development and management will be instrumental in guiding the company's future regional growth and addressing the unprecedented communications market demands.

About GBI

Gulf Bridge International (GBI) is a global cloud, connectivity and content enabler that owns and operates a smart, fully managed service network. Our multilayer terrestrial and subsea cable meshed network bridges the East to the West through the Middle East, empowers businesses, connects societies and contributes to the region's transformation towards knowledge-based economies. Our agility, business innovation and diverse portfolio of services make us a partner of choice for carriers, ISPs, governments, and the smart living ecosystem. We are a carrier's carrier and an enterprise global managed services provider dedicated to turning the region into a global connectivity hub.

