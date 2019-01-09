ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Notice of Results

Notification of Interim Results and Webcast

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL, OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 31 October 2018 on Thursday 31 January 2019.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 12.30pm on 31 January 2019 at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

A live webcast of the analyst meeting will also be available on ANGLE's Investor Centre page,http://www.angleplc.com/investor-information/investor-centre/. Please log on to the web address approximately 5 minutes before 12.30pm on the day of the results.

A recording of the webcast will also be made available on ANGLE's website, www.angleplc.com, following the results meeting.

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample to answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include an epitope-independent circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the ParsortixTM system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. CTCs enable the complete picture of a cancer to be seen as they allow DNA, RNA and protein analysis and the live cells harvested can be cultured. Parsortix is the subject of 21 granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark in Europe for the indicated use and FDA clearance is in process for the United States with a 400 subject study in metastatic breast cancer. ANGLE is seeking to be the first ever FDA cleared CTC harvesting system and only the third ever FDA cleared liquid biopsy test. ANGLE has undertaken 400 subject clinical verification studies in an ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test that achieved best in class accuracy (ROC-AUC) of 95.1% and is being optimised.

ANGLE's analysis technology for proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called the HyCEAD Ziplex ® platform and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for low cost, highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry approach allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. The HyCEAD Ziplex system is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests and was used in the ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test to achieve the 95.1% accuracy.

ANGLE's proprietary technologies can be combined to provide automated, sample to answer results in both centralised laboratory and point-of-use cartridge formats.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres and major corporates such as QIAGEN, Abbott and Philips, and works closely with leading CTC translational research customers. These Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. The body of evidence as to the benefits of the Parsortix system is growing rapidly from our own clinical studies in metastatic breast cancer and ovarian cancer and also from KOLs with 13 peer-reviewed publications and 23 publicly available posters, available on our website.

