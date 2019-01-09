

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L) reported that for 2018 fiscal year, total sales grew by 7.2 percent and company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew by 2.9 percent. In the fourth quarter, company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew by 5.2 percent. Greggs plc now expects underlying profit before tax of at least 88 million pounds, slightly ahead of the Group's previous guidance.



Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said: 'In the year ahead, we will continue to innovate with products designed to reflect changing consumer tastes, and by opening in new locations that make Greggs even more accessible to customers. The investments that we are making in our supply chain will allow us to deliver the outstanding value and quality that Greggs is famous for across a growing shop estate.'



