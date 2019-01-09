Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-09 / 08:00 *Senvion confirms notice to proceed for 41 MW in Spain First phase of Spanish agreement signed with Alfanar Energy* *Hamburg/Madrid*: Senvion has secured firm orders for 41 megawatts (MW) with Alfanar Energy in Spain. Alfanar Energy, one of the leading developers globally, recently signed the orders involving the three wind farms Valdeabajo, La Moratilla and Soliedra, located in the province of Soria, in the Castilla y León region. Senvion will supply a total of seven Senvion 3.0M122 wind turbines at 150 metres tip height to the Valdeabajo and La Moratilla wind farms. The Soliedra wind farm will consist of six Senvion 3.7M140 wind turbines reaching a tip height of 180 metres. Senvion will provide full maintenance services for a period of 20 years. The installation of the wind farms is expected for Summer 2019 with the commissioning planned for Autumn of the same year. After completion, the three wind farms will produce enough clean and competitive electricity to power 41,000 households. *Olivier Perot, Managing Director of Senvion Europe South, states*: "These contracts are another milestone for Senvion in Spain. Senvion is now actively recruiting and developing its key industrial and service partners within the country, contributing to job creation and economic benefits around the projects. We are pleased to be growing in Spain and contributing to the wind industry there." *Jamal Wadi, CEO, Alfanar Energy, says: "*Alfanar has been advocating green energy by actively investing and developing renewable energy sources, globally. Our vision is to develop at least 1 GW of wind energy in the next two years in the region, with the works already starting in Spain, a demonstration of our long term commitment to the country. Furthermore, the agreement with Senvion for the first phase of this project is the start of a long-standing strategic partnership between the companies in Spain." Senvion has built solid business relationship with Alfanar. In 2018, two contracts totalling 600 MW were signed with Alfanar in India. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *About Alfanar:* With a turnover of $ 1.8 bn and a $ 820mn net worth, alfanar's strong portfolio consists of Electrical Products Manufacturing, Construction, Engineering Services and Renewable projects development. alfanar's facilities and projects are spread worldwide, including Spain, Germany, UK, Italy, Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Bangladesh, Kenya, Turkey and Egypt. 