sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,26 Euro		+0,04
+3,28 %
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,293
1,333
09:07
1,30
1,31
09:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTAMIN PLC1,26+3,28 %