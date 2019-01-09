sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,55 Euro		-0,006
-0,35 %
WKN: 852015 ISIN: GB0008782301 Ticker-Symbol: TWW 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,599
1,644
09:06
1,611
1,642
09:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC1,55-0,35 %