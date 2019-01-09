

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) reported that the Group will report full year 2018 results in line with its expectations and, as previously announced, remains committed to returning 600 million pounds to shareholders by way of total dividend in 2019, subject to shareholder approval. Looking forward, the Group reiterated its previous guidance for 2019 for similar volumes to 2018, in current market conditions, with significant volume growth potential for 2020 onwards.



On UK current trading, the Group said it will report 2018 full year results in line with expectations. In 2018, total home completions increased by 3% to 14,947, including joint ventures. During 2018, the company delivered 3,416 affordable homes, including joint ventures, equating to 23% of total completions.



The Spanish market remained positive in 2018. The Group completed 342 homes in 2018 compared to 301, prior year. The Group said Spain will deliver an improved operating profit in 2018 and is well placed to continue to progress in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX