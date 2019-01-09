The Alexa Conference Names the 2019 Alexa Award Finalists

Winners to Be Revealed at The Alexa Conference, Jan. 15-17, at the Chattanooga Convention Center



NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alexa Conference, presented by podcast network VoiceFirst.FM, announced the finalists of the 2019 Alexa Awards. The winners will be announced during the upcoming conference, Jan. 15-17, in Chattanooga, Tenn. To learn more and to register for the event, visit https://www.voicefirst.fm/alexaconference .

"Congratulations to this year's Alexa Award finalists, all of whom demonstrate creativity and innovation, while showcasing how far voice technology has come in terms of impacting every business across every industry," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of The Alexa Conference, host of This Week In Voice podcast by VoiceFirst.FM, and author of the new audiobook Perspectives on Gender in VoiceFirst Technology .



The 2019 Alexa Award finalists include:

Alexa Skill of the Year

Bloomberg

Capital One

Chompers

Chop Chop

Mayo Clinic First Aid

Skyrim Very Special Edition

Stephen King Library

King Library TuneIn Live

Westworld: The Maze

World Mathematics League

Alexa Developer of the Year

Accenture

Coupa

Earplay

Gimlet Media

Invoked Apps

Magic + Company

RAIN Agency

Sermo Labs

Sony Pictures Television

Volley

Witlingo

Xandra

Alexa Award - Executive of the Year

Joan Palmiter Bajorek , Women In Voice

, Women In Voice Pete Erickson , Modev

, Modev Ben Fisher , Magic + Company

, Magic + Company Zach Johnson , Xandra

, Xandra Shanthan Kesharaju , Sermo Labs

, Sermo Labs Noelle LaCharite , Microsoft

, Microsoft Jon Myers , Earplay

, Earplay Nick Schwab , Invoked Apps

, Invoked Apps Nate Treloar , Orbita

, Orbita Gary Vaynerchuk , VaynerMedia

, VaynerMedia Jess Williams , Opearlo

The VoiceFirst.FM Alexa Award for Commentator of the Year

Melissa Campbell , Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood

, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood Teri Fisher , Alexa in Canada

, Alexa in Matt Hartman , Hearing Voices

, Hearing Voices Bret Kinsella , Voicebot.AI

, Voicebot.AI Mari Lescaille , VoiceFirst Weekly

, VoiceFirst Weekly Sapna Maheshwari , The New York Times

, Ben Fox Rubin , CNET

, CNET Judith Shulevitz , The Atlantic

Alexa Skill of the Year - Business

Business Radio Fourteen Forty

Bloomberg

Harvard Business Review: Management Tip

Ten Things in Tech

Alexa Skill of the Year - Children

Esme and Roy

Kids Kitchen

UNICEF Kid Power

Chompers

Kids Court

Alexa Skill of the Year - Cooking

Chop Chop

Meal Idea

Ritz Recipes

TASTE Daily Briefing

Alexa Skill of the Year - Consumer Marketing / Brand Extensions

Tide - Stain Remover

Good Housekeeping

Chingy

Fitbit

Alexa Skill of the Year - Educational

Ted Talks

Today's Teaching Tips

State Capital Game

World Mathematics League

The Voice of Banking Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Finance or Banking

Capital One

Thirty Second Money Tip with Nick True

HerMoney Radio

Alexa Skill of the Year - Gaming

Escape The Room

Heads Up! ( Ellen DeGeneres )

) The Magic Door

Skyrim Very Special Edition

Teen Jeopardy!

The Voice of Healthcare Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Healthcare

Mayo Clinic First Aid Skill

It's Your Wellness. Own It (Pfizer)

WebMD

Alexa Skill of the Year - Local

Wicked Local Medford

ABC 6 News ( Rochester, Minn. )

) Oakdale High School Sports Update

Alexa Skill of the Year - Music

Apple Music

Connect Control for Spotify

SiriusXM

Alexa Skill of the Year - Navigation

Your Eyes

I'm Driving

ParkWhiz

Alexa Skill of the Year - News

FOX News

NPR News Now

The Daily from The New York Times

TuneIn Live

Alexa Skill of the Year - Reference

Wikipedia Online Encyclopedia (Unofficial)

Klingon Dictionary

This Day In History (A&E Television Network)

Alexa Skill of the Year - Religious

In Touch Daily Devotion

Holy Quraan

Casting Crowns - God Of All My Days Daily Updates

Alexa Skill of the Year - Smart Home

Ring

SafeTrek

SimpliSafe Home Control

WiZ Smart Home Skill

Alexa Skill of the Year - Sports

California Sports

ESPN

Game Lines

Westwood One Sports

The Digital Book World Alexa Skill of the Year for Storytelling

Storyflow

Fake History

Stephen King Library

King Library Westworld: The Maze

The Voice of Hospitality Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Travel

TransportMe

Travel Roulette

Vacation Rental Concierge Service

Alexa Skill of the Year - Miscellaneous

Ripley's Weird Minute

Random Letter

Good Vibes (Penguin Random House)

Best Third-Party Tools

Bespoken

Dashbot

Effct

Orbita Voice

PullString

Best Monetization of an Alexa Skill

1-800-Flowers

Escape The Room

Sleep Sounds

Yes Sire

Hack of the Year (Modification to Alexa-based Hardware)

Amazon Alexa responds to deaf gestures

Alexa-enabled Billy Bass Fish

Furlexa: The Amazon Echo Furby

Mistress Alexa

Alexa World Fair "Best of Show" - To Be Given During the 2019 Alexa Conference

Alexa World Fair (Presented By VoiceFirst.FM) - Best In Show, Gold

Alexa World Fair (Presented By VoiceFirst.FM) - Best In Show, Silver

Alexa World Fair (Presented By VoiceFirst.FM) - Best In Show, Bronze

