Vanilla Expands its Gift Card Product Suite with the Launch of Vanilla Go

Now available at UK's largest retailers

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanilla, a global open-loop gift card brand offered exclusively by InComm, today announced the launch of a new product line with its partner PrePay Solutions Ltd., Vanilla Go, in the United Kingdom. These open-loop Mastercard gift cards create a more personalized gifting experience. Vanilla Go offers gift cards that are personal, yet flexible, allowing the recipient to "go" do something they love. Vanilla Go is available in three gifting categories, shopping, dining and gaming, providing the gift-giver an opportunity to select a personalized gift that reflects what the recipient will most appreciate.

The cards are available in £25 and £50 denominations:

- Vanilla Go Shop: Allows the shopper to indulge in something special for themselves.

- Vanilla Go Dine: Allows the recipient to splurge a special meal.

- Vanilla Go Play: Allows the recipient to easily pay for online gaming or entertainment experiences.

Vanilla Go products can be purchased in the United Kingdom's largest supermarkets, home goods retailers and service stations, such as wilko, WHSmith High Street stores and ASDA (Vanilla Go Play only). These cards can be redeemed virtually anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted.

"We're excited about this launch because it taps into a growing trend of gift givers who prefer to gift experiences," said Simon Osgood, SVP InComm EMEA. "A gift giver may not want to set strict rules for their dear ones on where to go, but they do want to make sure their gift is used for something special."

About Vanilla

The Vanilla suite of prepaid products and services, including open-loop gift cards, can be found at retailers around the globe. Vanilla is a registered trademark of InComm, a leading prepaid product and payments technology company. For more information, visit www.InComm.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805708/InComm_Vanilla_Go_Gift_Card_UK.jpg