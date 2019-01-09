(article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Securities Regulator Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date December 31, 2018 Total number of capital stock shares 5 642 475 Total number of theoretical voting rights 8 873 053 Total number of effective voting rights 8 864 013

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group's bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2 821 237.50

Registered office 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon France

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,329 million in 2017. ID Logistics has around 300 sites across 17 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

ID Logistics

Yann Perot

Executive Vice President Finance

Tél. +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

yperot@id-logistics.com