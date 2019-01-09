Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 09/01/2019 / 16:10 UTC+8 *For immediate release * 9 January 2019, Hong Kong *Sun Hung Kai & Co launches unlimited leave policy* Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (HKEX: 0086, the "Company") announced that it has launched an unlimited paid leave policy (the "policy") for all the Company's immediate staff by removing employees' annual limit on paid annual leave. The introduction of this policy is a result of research on global employee engagement practices suitable for an innovative and results-oriented workplace. The Company boasts a seasoned, international and dynamic team of professionals which leads the Principal Investments business and provides management and support function for its subsidiaries. The policy will allow employees to focus on producing exceptional results through better control over their work schedule while allowing room for creativity and personal growth. To the best of its knowledge, the Company is one of the pioneers in offering this employee benefit amongst Hong Kong corporates. Mr Lee Seng Huang, Group Executive Chairman, said, "We entrust our employees with the freedom to gain deeper ownership of their jobs. For the past 50 years, Sun Hung Kai & Co. has excelled in the fast-moving financial services sector though a history of reinvention. This policy is true to our culture, and our motivated and innovative team will continue to take the Company forward." The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Group. - End - *About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited* Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is an investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading businesses in financial services. Building on its rich heritage, experience and network, the Group aims to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders through a diverse, yet complementary, portfolio of businesses and investments across multiple asset classes. It is the major shareholder of leading consumer finance firm United Asia Finance, and a substantial shareholder of Everbright Sun Hung Kai. The Group currently holds about HK$40 billion* in total assets. www.shkco.com [1]. *As at 30 Jun 2018 *For enquiries, please contact:* Nancy Chen +852 3748 2823 nancy.chen@shkco.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HSAKTHFJKU [2] Document title: Sun Hung Kai & Co launches unlimited leave policy 09/01/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6463bb5ef090421e23cbd21318a4bc8f&application_id=764457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4d30b33475ae5f92757fde578bc17a2&application_id=764457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

