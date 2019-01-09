Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo Corporate Finance, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2018

9 040 ID Logistics Group shares

785 263.99 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2018

7 657 ID Logistics Group shares

897 134.07 in cash

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2 821 237.50

Registered office 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,329 million in 2017. ID Logistics has around 300 sites across 17 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

