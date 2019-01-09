The joint venture, IONITY, wants to see electric mobility taking off in Europe with a comprehensive network of super-fast charging stations. has·to·be, a fledgling company from Austria, is making an important contribution in this area.

When drivers are asked about the disadvantages of electric vehicles, they usually mention the limited range and the long charging time of the batteries. These concerns will soon be a thing of the past. Super-fast charging points will be available throughout Europe every 120 kilometers, charging empty batteries in just a few minutes. Behind the project is IONITY, a joint venture between BMW, Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen Group together with Audi and Porsche.

has·to·be: fledgling company from Salzburg providing software and services

IONITY relies on cooperation with strong partners from the industry to build up a nationwide charging network. One of them is the Austrian tech company, has·to·be. The company, based in Radstadt (Salzburg), is now the market leader in the area of white label operation of smart solutions in the overall electromobility environment. For this purpose, the company has developed intelligent software for the management of electrical charging infrastructures. The product is called be.ENERGISED. It is used successfully at more than 12,000 charging stations worldwide. The main trump card of the be.ENERGISED operating system is its versatility: The software is not tied to a specific device type, but is compatible with almost all charging stations on the market. This makes has·to·be's solutions attractive for large companies all over the world.

has·to·be: working reliably behind the scenes

Several has·to·be solutions are used in IONITY's charging network: "Our software ensures the stable operation of the charging stations and enables simple billing, regardless of which charging card the customer wants to use. Even contactless direct payment at the charging station is possible. We also operate the hotline, which customers call if something doesn't work," explains CEO Martin Klässner. "We always act as a white-label provider. This means that the end customer does not see us, but only enjoys the quality of the processing," Klässner continues.

However, the partnership between IONITY and has·to·be does not end with these services, and will be intensified in the future. For example, the companies work closely together on calibration law. The common goal is to create a charging infrastructure for the Super High Chargers that comply with calibration law. IONITY will thus be able to offer in future charging processes that have been correctly registered under calibration law once the standard tests have been completed. For the customers, this means maximum security for the billing of their refueling operations.

has·to·be

The company, based in Radstadt (Salzburg), Munich and Vienna, is a leading provider of complete solutions for electric mobility. has·to·be's products and services offer everything that companies need to succeed in electric mobility: from the carefree operation of e-charging stations to the management of worldwide mobility offers.

IONITY

IONITY is a joint venture of the automobile manufacturers BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group, together with Audi and Porsche. The goal: to establish and operate a network of efficient fast charging stations for electric vehicles along Europe's main traffic routes. The headquarters are in Munich, and IONITY also has an office near the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

