Missguided Partner With itelligence to Evolve Their SAP Omnichannel Strategy

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence announced today that fashion brand, Missguided, will partner with itelligence, a Global SAP Partner, to develop their SAP omnichannel platform and continue their growth aspirations.

To ensure the fashion brand remains bold, straight talking and forward thinking, Missguided will evolve their 'rapid fashion' business model with their SAP platform and seek further innovation through the strategic partnership with itelligence. The initial 3-year support contract includes the transition of SAP Licences, SAP Maintenance, SAP Application Management Services and SAP Service Delivery.

John Rignall, Interim IT Director, Missguided commented, "itelligence presented an engagement model that demonstrated a true understanding and appreciation of our business. With access to a significant knowledge pool of SAP capability, combined with strong fashion industry references and solid retail expertise, we now have a strategic partner with the skills and resources to look to global and channel expansion opportunities. We're confident that our partnership with itelligence will present exciting digital experiences that meet and exceed the requirements of our fashion-conscious customers."

Justin Brading, SVP & MD for itelligence UK&I commented, "We are delighted to be partnering with Missguided to help evolve their omnichannel strategy and ensure their SAP platform has the level of innovation required to deliver it. Digitalisation has changed the customer journey and engagement is more important than ever before. We are looking forward to taking Missguided on their own journey of digital transformation in order to increase business agility and ensure customers enjoy a consistent shopping experience, no matter what channel they decide to use."

With exciting discussions around S/4HANA, SAP Fashion Management and SAP Leonardo, the fashion brand will be able to leverage the very latest SAP technology to rapidly present stylish designs and reinforce their brand presence.

Today's SAP support model needs to support business requirements that closes the gap between the applications and the business community. This demands a greater diversity of SAP skills, industry expertise and in-depth analytics. With the appetite for digital transformation and real-time operations, Missguided, in partnership with itelligence, is ideally placed to present enhanced customer interactions, access new business processes and leverage new service models in the fast-paced world of millennial female fashion.

