As from January 10, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Advenica Aktiebolag (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until January 22, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ADVE TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012116267 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 165923 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.