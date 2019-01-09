As from January 10, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Advenica Aktiebolag (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ADVE BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012116275 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 165924 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.