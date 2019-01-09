Dominion Harbor Enterprises, a patent transaction and advisory company, announced today that its subsidiary, Monument Peak Ventures (MPV), has entered into a patent license agreement with Garmin Ltd. for the MPV Kodak digital imaging portfolio.

MPV acquired the iconic Kodak digital imaging portfolio of nearly 4,000 patent assets in 2017. MPV continues to renew more than a dozen previous licensees as well as strike new licenses among global imaging leaders in applications such as: autonomous vehicles, feature recognition, camera and optical component manufacturing, medical imaging, smartphones, social photo sharing and eCommerce.

"We are pleased to start the year by completing this license agreement with Garmin. This is yet another example of our transactional and nonlitigious approach to licensing that benefits all parties involved," said David Pridham, chairman and CEO of Dominion Harbor Enterprises. "We are delighted to add a distinguished company such as Garmin to our expanding group of licensees for this portfolio."

Since its inception in 2013, Dominion Harbor Enterprises has generated more than $1 billion in client revenues. The company owns more than 8,500 assets, including patent portfolios from Kodak, American Express and Panasonic.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is one of the world's premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firms. It provides its clients with unmatched transactional expertise, a full spectrum of IP transaction and advisory services, and unrivaled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DHE maintains its industry leadership with its IPedia patent intelligence solution, IPWire.com (The Patent Expert's Resource) and the leading IP industry podcast IP…Frequently

About Garmin:

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

