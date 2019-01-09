Medicover - The Acquisition of the Centre for Genetic Diagnostics Completed

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The earlier announced acquisition of the centre for genetic diagnostics of Dr. Klein, Dr. Rost and colleagues as well as its affiliate IMGM, both located in Martinsried, near Munich, Germany is completed. All necessary approvals have now been granted.

The centre for genetic diagnostics of Dr. Klein, Dr. Rost and colleagues will be consolidated from January 2019. Revenue for the laboratory amounted to around 17 million euro in 2017 with a total number of employees of 160.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2017, Medicover had revenue around €580 million and 15,900 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

