Technavio analysts forecast the global insulinoma treatment market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Strategic alliances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global insulinoma treatment market 2019-2023. Advances are being witnessed in insulinoma treatment due to the increasing awareness of neuroendocrine tumors and insulinoma. Most treatment options, including surgery and chemotherapy, are expensive. Many companies are collaborating with other organizations to develop and market treatments and therapies to share the cost as the cost involved in the entire drug development and commercialization cycle are quite high.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global insulinoma treatment market is the technological advances in surgery:

Global insulinoma treatment market: Technological advances in surgery

Insulinoma is caused by a small tumor in the pancreas that produces extra insulin. The pancreas stops producing insulin when blood sugar levels drop below the specified limits in healthy people. However, insulinomas continue producing insulin even when the blood sugar is considerably low. The best treatment for insulinoma among the available treatment options is the surgical removal of the tumor.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Laparoscopic surgery is being used for treating insulinoma owing to the recent developments in technology. Surgical advances play a major role in the growth of the global insulinoma treatment market as surgery is used as the first-line therapy for treatment."

Global insulinoma treatment market: Segmentation analysis

The global insulinoma treatment market research report provides market segmentation by type (surgery, drugs, and other treatments) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The surgery segment held the largest insulinoma treatment market share in 2018, accounting for over 64% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

