The Dutch PV sector is expected to have grown by 1.3-1.5 GW in 2018. The growth, which marks the Netherlands' entry into Europe's gigawatt club, was mainly due to the connection of large-scale projects under the SDE+ program. The nation's cumulative installed PV capacity should have surpassed 4 GW as the Dutch government prepares to reduce the SDE+ budget.The Netherlands is likely to have become the latest European nation to become a gigawatt-scale annual solar market, based on expectations for 2018 figures. According to estimates provided to pv magazine by Peter Segaar - Dutch solar analyst ...

