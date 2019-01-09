

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.



The pound climbed to 1.2777 against the dollar and 139.11 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.2708 and 138.18, respectively.



The U.K. currency appreciated to 0.8975 against the euro and 1.2525 versus the franc, off its previous session's lows of 0.9006 and 1.2466, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 1.29 against the dollar, 142.00 against the yen, 1.28 versus the franc and 0.88 against the euro.



