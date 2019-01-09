LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that Adam B. Raff has been appointed as Director and Medical Advisor in Translational Medicine as of January 28, 2019. Adam Raff's primary objective will be to support LEO Pharma's ambitions to advance science within dermatology through translational medicine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005306/en/

Adam Raff is a Doctor of Medicine (Hons) and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Systems Biology and Disease from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA as well as a Bachelor of Science in Biology (Hons) from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. He completed his dermatology training at the Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Program, Boston, MA. In his current position, Adam Raff works as a Dermatologist at the Department of Dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA as well as a Dermatology Instructor at Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA.

With the addition of a new Translational Medicine Unit in Boston, LEO Pharma is taking another important step towards realising its mission of helping people achieve healthy skin by addressing high unmet needs. The bold aim of LEO Pharma is to take the global lead in translational dermatology and immunology, among other by strengthening the way the company uses novel technologies in building a precision medicine platform, and by translating scientific and patient insights to further build the company's disease understanding.

"At LEO Pharma, we work relentlessly to help patients with skin diseases. We are driven by our desire to offer new, innovative medicines better and faster than anyone else, and our aspiration is to help 125 million patients by 2025. The addition of the new unit in Boston will boost our position in Translational Medicine and help us achieve exactly that. It will strengthen LEO Pharma as a science driven organization by increasing our level of science and dermatology knowledge and thus enable us to explore cutting edge technologies in patients more rapidly," says Kim Kjoeller, Executive Vice President for Global Research and Development at LEO Pharma.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005306/en/

Contacts:

Trine Juul Wengel

Corporate Communications Manager

Mobile +45 20732037

Mail tewdk@leo-pharma.com