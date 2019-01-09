

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported Wednesday that it carried 7.68 million passengers in the month of December, up 3.6 percent from last year's 7.42 million.



Traffic, measured in revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, grew 3.9 percent to 22.48 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers or ASK, was 26.25 billion, up 4.4 percent from last year.



Load factor for the month, meanwhile, dropped 0.4 percentage point to 85.7% from 86.1% a year ago.



For the full year 2018, Air France-KLM transported for the first time more than 100 million passengers. Passengers carried totaled 101.45 million, up 2.8 percent. Traffic grew 3.5 percent to 283.80 billion RPKs, and capacity grew 2.7 percent to 323.03 billion ASKs.



Load factor was 87.9%, up 0.7 percentage points from 87.2% last year.



In Paris, Air France KLM shares were trading at 9.49 euros, down 1.66%.



