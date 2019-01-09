The global rugged handheld devices market research report by Technavio forecasts the market to post a CAGR of nearly 8% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global rugged handheld devices market is the growing demand for data management systems from end-users. The introduction of cloud-based rugged handheld devices has enabled users to directly store recorded data on the central server, thereby eliminating the threat of data loss owing to the loss of the device or battery drain. These factors have aided end-users in several industries such as oil and gas and warehouse management to simultaneously keep track of their business and avoid duplication of the data input.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for loT-based rugged handheld devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global rugged handheld devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global rugged handheld devices market: Growing demand for loT-based rugged handheld devices

loT integrates machine learning and Big Data technology and harnesses sensor and actuator data, which allows operators across many industries to recognize any inefficiencies and solve problems during the production process. This helps in achieving operational efficiency and excellence. The growing implementation of loT across several sectors is driving the need for rugged handheld devices, which are capable of data communication by integrating technologies such as RFID and 4G/LTE along with a wide range of sensor technologies such as E-compass, GPS navigation and barometer, and gyroscope.

"Before the introduction of loT, the rugged handheld devices stored data on the secondary storage devices, which was later uploaded on the central server. The implementation of loT and the integration of communication technologies in rugged handheld devices is providing several benefits such as improved traceability and visibility," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global rugged handheld devices market: Segmentation analysis

This rugged handheld devices market analysis report segments the market by type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), product (rugged mobile computers and rugged tablets), end-user (industrial, commercial, military, and government), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The rugged mobile computers segment held the largest rugged handheld devices market share in 2018, accounting for more than 80% of the market. This product segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

