PR Newswire

NeoGenomics Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoGenomics Inc. (NASD: NEO) will replace Engility Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EGL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, January 14, 2019. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is acquiring Engility Holdings in a deal expected to close on January 11 pending final conditions.

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

