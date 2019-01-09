Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This dental 3D printing devices market analysis report segments the market by application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005320/en/

Technavio predicts the global dental 3D printing devices market size to grow by about USD 667 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 20%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global dental 3D printing devices market size will grow by about USD 667 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 20%. 3D printing technology is being adopted by medical professionals for various clinical and research purposes. Dental professionals are able to determine the placement of ostectomies, create templates to guide device placement, and facilitate pre-operative hardware setups, with the help of 3D printed anatomical models. Furthermore, such software helps in digitally archiving the patient model and eliminates the need for physical impression and storage of models.

Rise in R&D of dental 3D printing materials

The key players in the market are focusing on their R&D investments to develop innovative products. For instance, in 2010, the R&D expenditure of 3D Systems was USD 10.7 million, which then reached USD 94.6 million by 2017. There is a growing focus towards direct 3D printing of ceramic or porcelain dental implants. The use of ceramic or zirconia powders makes the manufacturing process of 3D printed implants, crowns, or bridges shorter and thereby lowers the overall production cost. Ceramic makes dental appliances esthetically appealing over other metals. However, 3D printed dental appliances made of ceramics or zirconia powders are not recommended for professional use owing to their poor quality.

Request for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.

"More than 42% of the market's growth will come from the Americas. Countries such as the US and Canada are the significant revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of dental 3D printing medical devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors can be attributed to the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

To increase their dental 3D printing devices market share, manufacturers are focusing on forming strategic collaborations and there will be a rise in number of M&As. Companies such as Arnann Girrbach are integrating 3D Systems' NextDent 5100 3D printing solution into its Ceramill System digital dental workflow. In 2017, 3D Systems acquired Vertex-Global, a provider of dental materials. In 2018, EnvisionTEC and AvaDent Digital Dental Solutions have collaborated to offer the complete range of digital workflow solution for digital dentures, from impressions and digital design to try-in and final restoration.

View snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentations covered in this report

This dental 3D printing devices industry research report provides in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several dental 3D printing devices manufacturers including:

3D Systems

DWS

EnvisionTEC

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Roland DG

Stratasys

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.comformore information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005320/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com