City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 08-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 176.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 179.59p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 08-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 68.11p

INCLUDING current year revenue 68.19p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.91m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528