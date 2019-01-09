Basis Technologies, innovators of the most complete automation platform for DevOps and testing engineered specifically for SAP, today announced that David Lees has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role he will work with the executive management team to execute the company's global expansion strategy and drive the continued adoption of its market-leading SAP automation.

David joins the company from Procter Gamble where most recently he held the role of SAP Supply Chain (S/4HANA) Platform Transformation Leader. David brings with him more than 20 years of SAP domain experience and has been highly successful across a wide range of roles during his career at P&G. He was responsible for leading many of the company's major IT transformations, including initiatives around application management, system and corporate restructuring projects, a move to SAP ECC and recently to S/4HANA.

"I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of a forward-thinking, innovative organization like Basis Technologies," said David. "They have taken a completely new approach to automation for SAP one that is quickly becoming critical for companies looking to adopt modern practices like agile development, DevOps and continuous delivery."

"Our automation is changing the way companies manage their SAP systems, especially when it comes to major transitions such as S/4HANA," said Basis Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, Martin Metcalf."David brings a unique outside-in perspective to this role, with a deep understanding of the customer need for greater business agility."

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers maintain better competitive agility by responding more quickly to market opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to execute change and testing. Many of the world's largest brands use Basis Technologies' automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005089/en/

Contacts:

Christie Lindstrom

Chief Marketing Officer

christie.lindstrom@basistechnologies.com