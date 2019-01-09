Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 08-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1784.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 1796.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1739.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 1750.76p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563