

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $796.15 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $309.59 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.4% to $6.46 billion from $3.79 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $796.15 Mln. vs. $309.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.42 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q4): $6.46 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year.



