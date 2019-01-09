Conductive Adhesive Market is Anticipated to Grow Rapidly Owing to High Demand From Electronics & Packaging Sector Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Conductive Adhesive Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rising demand from the electronics industry, technological advancements and significant usage areas in healthcare devices and packaging solutions, and increasing miniaturization of electronic gadgets and goods in numerous electronics products. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including stringent implementation of rules and regulations concerning the disposal of these adhesives. Conductive adhesive market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.75% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market could be explored by type, product type, filler material, application, end user and geography. Market could be explored by type as Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA) and Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA). Based on product type, the market could span acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, and others. The "Silicone" segment led the conductive adhesive market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period.

The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of market include fast curing property and better conductivity. Conversely, polyurethane-based and acrylic conductive adhesive have advantages of low price with better conductivity. The market could be explored based on filler material as gold, carbon, silver, nickel, and others (aluminum, copper, and iron). The key applications that could be explored in the conductive adhesive market include flat panel displays, fine pitch interconnection, and electronic packaging. Based on end user, conductive adhesives market could be segmented into the electrical industry, transportation, electronics, and others. The transportation sector is may be further segmented into aerospace, automobiles and marine.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the conductive adhesive market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include fast industrial growth such as electronics and automotive industry and occurrence of foremost electronics companies in the region. In addition, the presence of foremost producers and consumers in China followed by Taiwan and Korea are anticipated to dominate the conductive adhesives market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse research report with TOC on "Global Conductive Adhesive Market" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/conductive-adhesive-market-outlook

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the conductive adhesive market comprise H.B. Fuller, MG Chemicals, Master Bond Inc., Dow Corning Corporation., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Soliani EMC s.r.l., Parker Chomerics, Huntsman Corporation, Soliani EMC s.r.l., The Solvay Group of companies, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kemtron Ltd., Creative Materials Incorporated, Nordson Corporation, LORD Corporation, Polytec PT GmbH, DELO Industrial Adhesives, LLC, and Bacon Adhesives among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segment:

Report contents include

Analysis of the conductive adhesive market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast

Regional analysis including growth estimates

Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

Profiles on conductive adhesive including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Market structure, market drivers and restraints.



Key regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America



Key vendors

3M Company

Company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hitachi, Ltd.

LORD Corp

Namics Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Ceramic Fiber Market

Silica Aerogel Market

Basalt Fiber Market

Antimony Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: http://www.millioninsights.blogspot.com/