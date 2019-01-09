Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group pays fifth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds 09-Jan-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group has fully paid the fifth coupon on its Series 001P-03 certificated interest-bearing non-convertible bearer bonds with mandatory safekeeping worth RUB 112,200,000. The identification number of the issue 4B02-03-55234-E-001? as of September 27, 2017, ISIN RU000A0ZYBV5. The fifth coupon rate was set at 9% per annum and amounted to RUB 22.44 per one bond. The bond issue was placed on October 3, 2017. The total size of the issue is 5,000,000 (five million) bonds. The maturity is 1,820 days with early redemption of the nominal value, and divided into 20 coupon periods. For more information please contact: LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 7126 EQS News ID: 764641 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41bf1e8ac18ccb8392136cb238e8db5f&application_id=764641&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 09, 2019 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)