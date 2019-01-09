Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market is Likely to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market by Pipe Diameter Type (<1 Foot, 1-2.5 Feet, 2.5-5.0 Feet, and >5.0 Feet), by Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester and Epoxy), by Fabric Type (Polyester, Glass, and Other Fabrics), by Cure Type (Hot Water, Steam and UV Cure), by Weaving Type (Woven, Nonwoven, and Others), by Coating Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Non-Coated, and Other Coatings), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This 336-page market report, from Stratview Research, studies the global cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) market over the trend period of 2012 to 2027 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Cured-in-Place Pipe(CIPP) Market: Highlights

There are various trenchless techniques available for the rehabilitation of damaged pipelines, such as CIPP and slip lining, among which CIPP is gaining popularity, owing to its numerous benefits over the competing ones. It is suitable for the rehabilitation of pipelines with a wide range of diameter as well as applications including sewer, potable water, and stormwater. It gives a new life to the damaged pipelines. As per a study, about 49% of the respondents cited that CIPP is by far the most preferred trenchless method. CIPP liner manufacturing must be compliant under various standards governed by ASTM and must follow the emission norms of regulatory bodies, such as OSHA regulation.

As per Stratview Research, the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market offers healthy growth opportunities and is likely to reach US$ 2,615.4 million in 2023. Aging potable and sewage water structure, increasing spending by municipalities and utilities on rehabilitation, increasing awareness about the benefits of trenchless techniques, and high performance of CIPP over competing technologies are major growth drivers of the global CIPP market.

<1 foot is projected to remain the growth engine of the global CIPP market during the forecast period. Small diameter pipes require less funding and are easy to install as compared to large diameter pipes. This has resulted in a huge installed base of small diameter pipes. 8" diameter pipe is a standard and has been one of the largest used pipelines across the world.

Based on the resin type, polyester resin-based CIPP is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Polyester resin impregnates liner materials well and can be cured even when ambient temperatures drops to near or below freezing. However, vinyl ester resin-based CIPP is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years, owing to its caustic and high-temperature material resistance properties. It offers inherently better impact resistance and is stronger than the polyester resin-based CIPP construction.

Based on the fabric type, polyester fabric-based CIPP is projected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Polyester fabric exceeds the desired tensile strength and meets the ASTM D461 standard at a very competitive price compared to other fabrics. Glass fabric is likely to remain the second largest but fastest-growing fabric type and is the preferred choice for CIPP where curing is done through UV.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest CIPP market during the forecast period as the region has most of the pipelines installed post world war II which are at retirement age and need rehabilitation. Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Various emerging countries in the region, such as China, have currently been practicing other technologies for the rehabilitation of pipelines but they have now started implementing CIPP at a faster rate.

The global market for CIPP is moderately consolidated with the presence of more than 100 players. The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, tube manufacturers, CIPP liner manufacturers, resin impregnators, CIPP installers, municipalities, and utilities. The key CIPP manufacturers are Insituform Technologies Inc., Layne Inliner LLC, iMPREG GmbH, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, Reline Europe AG, Saertex multiCom GmbH, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., and Norditube Technologies SE. Developing thinner, stronger and eco-friendly liners, mergers & acquisitions, and forming long-term contracts with installers and utilities are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global CIPP market and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

