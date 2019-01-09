India Surgical Mask Market to Reach $95 Mn, by 2025 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Upsurge ingeriatric population, increase in adoption of surgical mask among consumers, and rise in prevalence of contagious & chronic diseases such as tuberculosis and asthma would propel growth of the India surgical mask market

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Surgical Mask Marketby Product (Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-fog Surgical Mask, Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask, N95 Mask, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores, and Online Stores): India Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. The report offers extensive analysis of the key winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & estimations, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. As per the report, the India surgical mask market garnered $58 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $95 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5125

Factors such as rise in geriatric population, high adoption of surgical mask, and increased prevalence of tuberculosis and asthma drive the growth of the India surgical mask market. However, concerns related to disposal of non-woven disposables along with rise in prominence of less invasive surgeries hamper market growth. Conversely, rise in the number of medical device manufacturers is anticipated to supplement the market growth.

Basic surgical masksto dominate;fluid/splash resistant surgical masks to growthe fastest

Among products, the basic surgical mask segment contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased adoption of these masks among medical professionals to prevent airborne infections. However, fluid/splash resistant surgical mask segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025 owing to various benefits such as preventing exposure of blood and other body fluids to the personnel and external environment. The report also analyzes anti-fog surgical mask, N95 mask, among other products.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5125

Drug stores to render highest revenue, online stores to grow the fastest

Among end users, the drug stores segment accounted for the highest revenue of 65% in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead through the forecast period. This is because drug stores have a well-established distribution network and distinctive presence in India. On the other hand, the online stores segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that these stores provide surgical masks in larger volumes to various end users, as they offer ease of accessibility, user-friendly interface, and better services. The report also analyzes hospitals & clinics as another end user.

Industry Leaders

The key players analyzed in the report include Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Medicare Hygiene Limited, Z Plus Disposable, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., 3M Company, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, and Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited. New product launches, joint ventures, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and others are some of the strategies implemented by them to gain a lead position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Smart Education and Learning Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2024

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

