Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc: Sprout Engages PCAOB-Registered Firm To Become Fully Reporting

PUEBLO , CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. (OTC PINK: STHI), an industry leader in the designing, manufacturing, and developing state of the art Zero Energy ready homes announced today that as part of its ongoing expansion has retained a PCAOB registered firm to audit the Company's financial statements. This audit will allow the Company to become current with its audits, filings, and therefore fully compliant with the SEC and FINRA.

"We are thrilled about the enormity of the market and the solution that we plan to provide to an ongoing global problem that consists of the lack of affordable and employee housing. SPROUT is fully committed to taking whatever actions necessary to provide complete transparency to our shareholders and investors. Engaging a PCAOB registered firm as our auditor is yet another important step towards SPROUTS desire of a future NASDAQ uplisting. I look forward to communicating with the investment community about other company developments in the near term" commented Rod Stambaugh, President and CEO of Sprout Tiny Homes.

The Public Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) was created by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 to oversee the audits of public companies and other issuers in order to protect the interests of investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports. The PCAOB also oversees the audits of broker dealers, including compliance reports filed pursuant to federal securities laws, to promote investor protection.

About Sprout Tiny Homes:

Sprout Tiny Homes is a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of high-quality, zero energy ready homes with chemical free interiors. Sprout homes are built with modern building practices including structural insulated panels resulting in stronger, greener and truer homes. Sprout focuses exclusively on building commercial grade tiny homes to satisfy the growing demand of affordable housing communities, employee housing, overnight hotel / resort markets and homes for disabled and exceptional people. Using sustainable building materials where possible and pushing the boundaries of design and energy efficiencies are key attributes of Sprout homes. We manufacture tiny homes on wheels up to 400 sq. ft. and homes on foundations up to 1700 sq. ft. of living space. For more information on the company, visit http://sprouttinyhomes.com. Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. - Made in the USA.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word "believe" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in our industry.

Contact

Rod Stambaugh, President/CEO

720.810.4228

SOURCE: Sprout Tiny Homes

