Global Confectionery Market Size Worth USD 284.4 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global confectionery market size is expected to reach USD 284.4 billion by 2025. Increasing innovation in existing products and surging demand for chocolate products globally are among the key trends escalating market growth. However, widening base of consumers switching to healthy food products is prompting leading manufacturers to introduce innovative and organic products in their product portfolios.

Leading manufacturers are facing stiff competition from burgeoning popularity of healthy snacks as health consciousness among consumers is increasing. They are turning to healthy snacks, fresh fruits, cereal bars, and diet food among other snack items. However, some of the market manufacturers have introduced healthy protein bars and premium dark chocolates to implement cross brand selling within the industry, thereby, strengthening their market position. Nestle SA introduced KitKats in various flavors such as dark chocolate and green tea to stay ahead in the market. Moreover, introduction of organic contents, healthy nuts, and alcohol flavor is further bolstering the demand for confectionery products.

The Asia Pacific confectionery market represented approximately a quarter of the overall market revenue in 2017. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to be at the forefront of the regional market. Rising innovations and growing popularity are leading to increased variety of products, which in turn is poised to spur the growth of the regional market. For instance, in October 2018, Hershey Company Inc., launched "kisses" chocolate in the India and China.

Vendors in the industry are focusing on producing quality products to gain an edge over competitors. Rising production capacities and spiraling demand by consumers are boosting the competition in the market. For instance, in May 2017, Perfetti Van Melle added a new product, Airheads Gum, to the sugar gum category. This product is available in three flavors, namely watermelon, cherry, and blue raspberry.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Confectionery Market Size And Forecast, By Product (Chocolate, Sugar, Gum), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & supermarkets, Drug stores, Specialty stores) And Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025" at:https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/confectionery-market

Companies operating in the global arena are focusing on development of new products and expansion of application areas. Companies continue to integrate technology and components for expansion of existing product portfolios. Some of the key manufacturers in the confectionery market are Mars Inc.; Mondelez International; Nestlé SA; Ferrero Group; Hershey Co.; Perfetti Van Melle; Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG; Lotte Group; Arcor and Haribo GmbH & Co KG.

Companies operating in the market are also shifting to e-commerce platforms to offer their products. This is primarily the result of changing consumer behavior and expanding online retail channels. Market players have been exploring social and digital marketing platforms to create new opportunities for customers to easily access and purchase products online. For insatnce, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG announced to open 50 Lindt Shops in Brazil by 2020. This will offer a special brand experience for the company and ultimately rising the e-commerce platforms over the years. The last stakeholders in the value chain are the end-users. They are the consumers who purchase confectionery products for consumption purposes.

Browse relatedreports by Hexa Research:

Food Delivery Market - The global food delivery market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to increasing popularity of online food delivery services among consumers. Rising number of working women and hectic working schedule is also likely to boost the market growth.

The global food delivery market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to increasing popularity of online food delivery services among consumers. Rising number of working women and hectic working schedule is also likely to boost the market growth. India Food Market - The India food market is expected to witness substantial growth in coming years owing to increasing demand for packaged food. Rapid urbanization, production of a wide range of products, and increasing global connectivity have resulted in a shift in consumption pattern of consumers.

The food market is expected to witness substantial growth in coming years owing to increasing demand for packaged food. Rapid urbanization, production of a wide range of products, and increasing global connectivity have resulted in a shift in consumption pattern of consumers. Sesame Seeds Market - The global sesame seeds market demand was valued USD 12.07 billion in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing application of the product in confectionery and bakery sectors on account of its high content of unsaturated fats is expected to have a positive impact on the market.

The global sesame seeds market demand was valued in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing application of the product in confectionery and bakery sectors on account of its high content of unsaturated fats is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Premium Chocolate Market - The global premium chocolate market is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period (2017 to 2025). Rising awareness regarding adverse effects of synthetic food products on consumer health has driven preference for organic products, a trend that has emerged as one of the major factors driving the market.

Hexa Research has segmented the global confectionery market report based on product, distribution channel and region:-

Segmentation by Product Chocolate confectionery Sugar confectionery Gum

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hypermarket & supermarkets Drug stores Specialty stores Others

Segmentation by Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed: Mars Inc. Mondelez International Nestlé SA Ferrero Group Hershey Co. Perfetti Van Melle Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Lotte Group Arcor Haribo GmbH & Co KG



About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com



Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/