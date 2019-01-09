

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), a provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, said Wednesday that it expects to deliver 2019 core funds from operations or FFO per share within a range of $6.60 to $6.70.



Excluding foreign currency translation and adoption of the new lease accounting standard, which are expected to have a negative impact of approximately 1 percent to 2 percent and 2 percent to 3 percent, respectively, the initial 2019 outlook represents year-over-year growth of over 5 percent from the midpoint of 2018 core FFO per share guidance of $6.55 to $6.65.



The company also forecast fiscal 2019 net income per share of $1.40 to $1.45 and total revenues of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.36 per share on revenues of $3.33 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



