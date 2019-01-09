

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $303.1 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $492.8 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $461.7 million or $2.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.97 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $461.7 Mln. vs. $404.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.37 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.06 -Revenue (Q3): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.95 - $13.05



