

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akorn Inc. (AKRX) that it received a warning letter, dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018.



Akorn said it is committed to the highest standards of quality and compliance, and will continue to work collaboratively with the FDA to resolve all issues addressed in the warning letter. The company will respond to the FDA letter within the required 15 working days.



The company noted that it has full confidence in the quality of the products manufactured at the Decatur facility and expects to continue production at the plant.



