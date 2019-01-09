

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Optimism over U.S.-China trade discussion is reflected on market trends. The U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening moderately higher on Wednesday.



FOMC minutes and the Fed speeches are awaited by investors.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 105.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 30.50 points.



The U.S. major averages closed higher. The Dow surged up 256.10 points or 1.1 percent to 23,787.45, the Nasdaq jumped 73.53 points or 1.1 percent to 6,897.00 and the S&P 500 shot up 24.72 points or 1 percent to 2,574.41.



On the economic front, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will deliver a speech at the Discover Financial Services Company Meeting in Riverwoods, Illinois, followed by audience Q&A at 9.00 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior week's Crude Oil Inventories were unchanged, while Gasoline inventories grew 6.9 million barrels.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will provide economic outlook to members of the Boston Economic Club as well as Boston Fed staff in Boston, Massachusetts at 11.30 am ET.



10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes, that are reported three weeks after the meeting is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose across the board on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 17.88 points or 0.71 percent to 2,544.34, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up 586.87 points or 2.27 percent to 26,462.32.



Japanese shares rose for a third day amid signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index jumped 223.02 points or 1.1 percent to 20,427.06, while the broader Topix closed up 1.1 percent at 1,535.11.



Australian stocks hit a five-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 55.90 points 1 percent to finish at 5,778.30 amid broad-based gains. The broader All Ordinaries Index climbed 55.10 points or 1 percent to 5,838.40.



European shares are trading positive. France's CAC 40 is adding 63.23 points or 1.32 percent. Germany's DAX is up 130.79 points or 1.21 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding 71.92 points or 1.05 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 60.81 points or 0.70 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is up 0.95 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX