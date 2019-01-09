TLK Fusion Announces Scholarship Winners

TLK Fusion is an Innovative PR and Marketing Agency Helping Brands Thrive in Today's Dynamic Communications Landscape; Now, They are Helping the Next Generation of Marketers Achieve Their Dreams Through the TLK Fusion Scholarship Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / TLK Fusion is excited to announce the recipients of two $500 (USD/CAD) Scholarships. The first recipient, Nathan, is majoring in Marketing at the University of Utah. The second recipient, Evan, is pursuing his Master's degree in Film and Media Production at American University's School of Communication.

Applicants to the TLK Fusion Scholarship Program were required to be entering or enrolled in a post-secondary program including Marketing, Public Relations, Communications, Graphic Design, and Hospitality Management, at an educational institution throughout the United States and Canada. Applicants were also required to submit an 800-word essay on why they have chosen to pursue a career in their field and how they plan on using their degree to improve the industry.

The two winners of the TLK Fusion Scholarship submitted moving responses to the essay question. TLK Fusion is glad to support their journey to developing a long and successful career, and wish the very best to all applicants in their educational endeavors.

About TLK Fusion

Building Professional Businesses

TLK Fusion helps small businesses strategically identify opportunities for professional growth. They encourage clients to 'remove the shackles of convention' and by implementing various digital marketing techniques, aid companies in determining long-term objectives and increasing ROI. With award-winning strategies, TLK Fusion helps businesses obtain a loyal client base while capturing additional revenue.

