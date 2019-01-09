Computop and POSDATA Partner to Provide US Retailers with Ongoing Support for Point-of-Sale Terminals

NEW YORK and GIG HARBOR, Washington, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership Extends Computop's Payment Offerings In-Store, Enabling a Seamless Omnichannel Payment Solution in the US

Computop, a leading global Payment Service Provider (PSP), and POSDATA Group, Inc., the premier payments systems distributor for the North American channel, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this agreement, POSDATA will distribute, manage and support P2PE Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals connected to Computop's global payment platform in the US. The P2PE PoS terminals will protect retailers and consumers from data theft, as credit card data is heavily encrypted, as well as enable retailers to reduce their PCI certification efforts.

POSDATA is a North American distributor for payment technologies, offering deployment related services, including key injection. Computop offers Computop Paygate, a PCI-certified omnichannel payment platform that provides merchants with secure payment solutions and efficient fraud prevention. Together, the companies will provide US retailers with a smooth deployment, implementation, and ongoing first line support of their terminal landscape and a secure, managed offering for their in-store payments.

"This solution will have a significant impact in the US market by having POSDATA provide deployment services and technical support for Computop end-users," said Jeffrey Creighton, CEO of POSDATA. Creighton continued, "It is an effective way for both companies to provide best-in-class service in their unique areas of expertise."

"POSDATA's PCI certification and experience ensure compliance with the high demands that the PCI P2PE standards set regarding the registration and security measures for every single card reader. Through this partnership, our US customers will benefit from POSDATA's ability to quickly deploy and service their day-to-day terminal needs," said Ralf Gladis, CEO of Computop. "Computop now provides US retailers with a complete omnichannel solution -- from PoS to e-commerce to mobile commerce. With one comprehensive offering, not only do merchants benefit from a highly secure payment platform across their channels, but they also gain a consolidated reconciliation, reporting and analytics tool through Computop's Paygate."

About POSDATA Group, Inc.

POSDATA Group, Inc. is the premier payments systems distributor for the North American channel. We build lasting relationships with OEM vendors and channel partners based on integrity, expertise and service excellence. Our seasoned professionals have deep domain expertise, which enables them to customize solutions to meet unique commercial requirements that drive real business results.

Founded in 1973, POSDATA is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Wash. and is privately held. The company has a certified point-to-point encryption (P2PE) key injection and distribution center in Louisville, KY and sales offices around the country. In addition to offering leading payment equipment brands, POSDATA provides comprehensive, single-source deployment, configuration, installation, and support services.

About Computop

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce, at PoS and on mobile devices. With this internally developed software, retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 250 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years. These companies include global brands such as Bigpoint, C&A, Fossil, illy Café, the entire Otto Group, Sixt and Swarovski. Computop also provides its payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. Through its customer network and collaboration with the global marketplace Rakuten, Computop processes commercial payment transactions for more than 15,000 retailers annually, with a combined value of USD 31 billion. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing.

For further information, please visit www.computop.com.