Best and Brightest Winners Represent the Most Exceptional Places to Work in the U.S.

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, announced that it has been recognized as a 2018 Best Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation award winner.

"We are thrilled to see our company included among such an elite group of highly regarded organizations," said Eric Wilson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of North America for Basware. "Employees are the cornerstone of our company's success, so creating a productive and friendly working environment is a priority at Basware. In 2019 and beyond, we will be relentless in our focus on fostering a workplace at which employees are excited and proud to work."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. The program is presented throughout the United States by the National Association for Business Resources.

About Basware:

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com.

